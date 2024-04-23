BJP employs venomous communalism in poll campaigns: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kannur: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that the ongoing general election in India is an opportunity to safeguard the Constitution and its core values of secularism, democracy, freedom and national integrity.

"These features of our nation are facing threats from the incumbent Union government, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the CM added at a press conference here in Kannur.

According to Vijayan, if the BJP wins again in the Lok Sabha elections and secures a third term in the parliament, it could significantly endanger India's future. He also stressed the importance of citizens utilising their voting rights wisely to prevent such a scenario.

“Incresingly, people are opposing the BJP. And the party is using its ultimate tool of venomous communalism throughout the election campaigns to counter this resistive attitude of people,” Vijayan said.

The CM also called for action by the Central Election Commission against the Prime Minister over the hate speech complaints.