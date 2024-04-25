Kayamkulam youth 'Podimon' held with MDMA

Alappuzha: A 30-year-old man from Kayamkulam was arrested with 30 gram MDMA at the Cheravally L P School Junction on Wednesday.

Anwar Shah (Podimon), son of Abdul Saleem, was arrested by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) and the Kayamkulam Police.

According to the police, Shah was held a few times for selling the drug locally after procuring it from Bengaluru but this is the largest quantity seized from him.

A team of anti-narcotic officers led by DySP B Pankajakshan and a team from the Kayamkulam Police led by DySP Ajaynath led the operation. The team also comprised CI Sudheer, SI Hashim, SCPOs Reji, Sunil, and CPOs Binu and Feroz. The DANSAF unit has been holding a tight vigil in the area as part of election protocol.