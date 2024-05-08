Sugandhagiri case: Forest dept repeats charges of lapse in DFO transfer order, but seeks no explanation

Wayanad: The forest department which has transferred South Wayanad DFO Shajna Karim in connection with Sugandhagiri tree felling case has not yet sought an explanation from the official. Earlier when the suspension order of Shajna Karim was kept in abeyance, Forest Minister A K Saseendran had said procedure was not duly followed in issuing the order and that it was issued in contravention of the recommendations of the probe team's report.

A special probe team constituted to investigate the tree felling case has noted that explanation of the official should be sought before initiating any action. While the suspension order was frozen citing procedural errors, the order issued to transfer Shajna Karim reiterates charges against her in handling the tree felling case.

It says that there was grave lapse in duty on the part of Shajna Karim and as a DFO she failed to exercise caution which eventually enabled the offenders to smuggle logs of wood. On May 6,the department issued another order cancelling the suspension orders against DFO Shajna Karim, Range forest officer M Sajeevan and Deputy range forest officer Beerankutty.

Onmanorama tried to contact Minister A K Saseendran for comments regarding the transfer without seeking an explanation, however he couldn't be reached. Meanwhile Beeran Kutti who is also the state treasurer of the Kerala State Forest Protective Staff Association (KSFPSA), posted a message in the WhatsApp group of the KSFPSA state council saying there was a deliberate conspiracy to target Flying Squad officials in the case."Key officials at the helm of affairs were misled by the conspirators. We all were busy with Belur Makhna mission when the incident happened,'' he said.