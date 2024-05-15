Summer rains in Kerala: IMD sounds yellow alert in 9 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain and thundershowers across most parts of Kerala from Thursday to next Tuesday.

A yellow alert was issued in nine districts on Wednesday. Residents near the Maniyar and Kakkad rivers in Pathanamthitta have been alerted, with authorities prepared to raise the shutters of the Maniyar dam if heavy rain occurs.

Yellow alert:

May 15: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad.

May 16: Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki

May 17: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram.

May 18: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki.

May 19: hiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram.

The yellow alert indicates rainfall ranging from 64.5 – 115.5 mm in 24 hours.

The met department also predicted,

May 15-18: Heavy rainfall at isolated places in the state, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph).

May 19: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the state, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph).

In Thiruvananthapuram, the maximum temperature is forecast to be around 34 degrees Celcius till Thursday.

The met department has also predicted squally weather with wind speeds reaching 40-45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, along the south Kerala coast on Wednesday and Thursday.

Fishermen have been advised to avoid going out to sea as rough sea conditions are expected near the shore till 11.30 pm on Wednesday due to high period swell waves.

