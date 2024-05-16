Heavy rain expected in Kerala today; yellow alert in 9 districts

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 16, 2024 02:37 PM IST
Representational Image: PTI

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is expected to witness heavy rain in the upcoming days, the India Meteorological Department said in an advisory on Thursday. Summer rain accompanied by widespread thunderstorms is expected in the State until Monday.

Heavy rain is forecasted in isolated areas of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur on Thursday. These districts are under yellow alert. The Met department has also issued yellow alert for Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad on Friday predicting heavy rain at isolated spots.

Caution is advised as heavy rain is anticipated in isolated areas on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. An orange alert was issued for Palakkad and Malappuram districts on Saturday; Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki districts on Sunday; and for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki on Monday.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA