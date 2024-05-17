Kerala police special drive puts 243 criminals behind bars, 53 in preventive custody

Thiruvananthapuram: Cracking down on anti-social elements in the State, the police have initiated action against 301 criminals.

As many as 243 alleged criminals have been arrested, while 53 others were taken in preventive custody. The police also invoked the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) against five others.

A meeting of senior police officers in Thiruvananthapuram instructed the district police superintendents to supervise major cases in their jurisdictional areas. The meeting, chaired by the State police chief, reviewed the special drive to nab criminals.

DGP Sheikh Darvesh Sahib ordered strict action against those vitiating the peaceful atmosphere in the state. The police will beef up night patrolling, besides monitoring their control-room vehicles.

A total of 28 criminals were put behind bars as part of the Ernakulam police's Operation AAG (Action Against Goondas). Most criminals in rural police district were arrested from Aluva, five, followed by two each in Nedumbassery, Varapuzha, Puthanvelikkara, Perumbavoor, Vazhakkulam, Kothamangalam and Mulanthuruthy police limits. AAG was launched based on ADGP (law and order) MR Ajithkumar's instruction.

The police also arrested one criminal each in Angamaly, Chengamanad, Paravur, Njarakkal, Kuruppumpady, Thadiyittaparambu, Oonnukal, Puthencruz and Chottanikkara.

A police team under district police chief Dr Vaibhav Saxena has been inspecting areas under 34 stations spread over five sub-divisions. The police said more arrests would be made in the coming days.