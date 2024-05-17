Two Kuttanad villages get water treatment plants through CSR initiative

Alappuzha: Two villages in the Kuttanad region received water treatment plants, thanks to digital solutions company UST's corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme. The plants will ensure safe drinking water for 750 families residing in Vezhapra and over 250 families in Kandankary village in the region.

The plants come as a blessing for the villagers who have been facing health issues arising due to the use of polluted water for over three decades now. “For over three decades, our community has been suffering due to the scarcity of good water for drinking and cooking. Continuous use of polluted water has seriously impacted our health. We are extremely happy that a critical problem in our lives has been solved,” says Sobha Mohan, a beneficiary. The water treatment plants include a well, pre-filtration and chlorination tank, iron and unwanted minerals filter, Reverse Osmosis (RO) process, carbon filter, UV filter, supply tank and plant room.

UST officials have been involved with ensuring the availability of potable drinking water in Kerala as part of its ‘Adopt a Village' initiative. Earlier, the company installed similar water treatment plants in Mithrakkary and Oorukary villages.

“The handing over of two more water treatment plants for the benefit of the villages of Vezhapra and Kandankary in Kuttanad is a continuation of UST’s efforts towards ensuring hassle-free potable drinking water availability. Our efforts are sure to go a long way in ensuring the availability of drinking water in the Kuttanad region of Alappuzha,” said Prasanth Subramanian, UST's CSR ambassador.

Kuttanad is battling a drinking water crisis presently. Many of the families have no pipe connection in their homes and depend on groundwater to meet their water needs. The consumption of this water, long polluted due to the increasing use of pesticides, discharge from houseboats and lack of waste management system, is causing various health concerns among the people.