Woman, friend set fire to house, bike of estranged lover in Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta: A woman and her friend were arrested on Friday for setting fire to the house and bike of her estranged lover at Perumpara in Pathanamthitta district.

The accused, Sunitha and Satheeshkumar were taken into custody by the Perunad Police based on forensic examination. The police took suo motu cognizance of the crime as the sufferer, Rajkumar, chose not to register a case.

According to reports, the spouses of Sunitha and Rajkumar left them after coming to know of the extramarital relationship. It is understood that Sunitha wanted to move in with Rajkumar, but he arranged a rented accommodation for her in Ranni, which upset her.

Sunitha recently befriended Satheeshkumar and the duo allegedly committed the crime when Rajkumar wasn't home. They fed the dog before breaking in and set fire to the house after pouring kerosene. Rajkumar's bike which was parked in front of the house was also set on fire. Sunitha is also accused of seeking the services of a sorcerer to use black magic against Rajkumar.

According to reports, the duo is suspected of setting fire to Rajkumar's car which was damaged in a fire a month ago. Rajkumar did not file a complaint even then. Sunitha and Satheeshkumar had allegedly switched off their mobile phones at the time of the crime.