Malayali family attacked for not giving way to two-wheeler in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A Malayali family, who were travelling by car near St Patrick's Academy on Sarjapur Road in the city, was allegedly attacked by a two-wheeler rider.

According to the complaint filed by Akhil Sabu, a native of Pazhayannur in Thrissur, the altercation began when Jagdish, a native of Dommasandra, stopped the car and accused him of not giving way.

Jagdish then smashed the car's side window with his helmet, injuring Akhil, his wife, and their three-year-old daughter as the glass shattered. The incident happened last Friday.

Akhil sought treatment at a nearby hospital and subsequently filed a complaint with the Varthur police, with CCTV footage of the incident. Meanwhile, a case has also been registered against Akhil based on a complaint filed by Jagdish, who alleged that the Kerala man had assaulted him.