Death toll in rain-related accidents touches 11 in Kerala; Govt on high alert, says Revenue Minister

Thiruvananthapuram: As summer showers continued to wreak havoc across Kerala, a total of 11 people lost their lives in rain-related accidents. Addressing the media here on Friday, Revenue Minister K Rajan said that the state government is on high alert to avoid untoward incidents during rain.

According to the weatherman, the state is likely to receive heavy rain till May 27 under the influence of a low-pressure area over southeast Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast.



“Among the 11 deaths in rain-related accidents, six lost their lives in various drowning incidents, two fell into water-filled quarries, two were struck by lightning and one person lost his life in a wall collapse,” said Minister Rajan.

He added that parts of Kerala received over 20 cm of rain in the last 24 hours. Kunnamangalam in Kozhikode, Cherthala in Alappuzha, Kumarakom in Kottayam, and Thamarassery in Kozhikode received 22.62 cm, 21.5 cm, 20.3 cm and over 20 cm rain respectively, the minister added.

"Such heavy rainfall in a short span of time will lead to various incidents and we need to arrange facilities accordingly," Rajan said.

He said the local authorities, fire force, the police and revenue department were ready to face any untoward incidents. The minister also said two teams of the NDRF were currently in the state. Seven more NDRF teams will reach Kerala in June.

The government will open 3953 relief camps ahead of the monsoon season. As per the forecast of the India Meteorological Department, the southwest monsoon is likely to set in over Kerala on May 31.

High tidal wave warning sounded

Fishermen are restricted from venturing into the sea in view of the adverse weather conditions. Meanwhile, the Indian National Center for Ocean Information Services has sounded warning for high tidal waves and sea incursion on the Kerala coast stretching from Vizhinjam to Kasaragod till Saturday night.

(With PTI inputs)