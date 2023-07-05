Alappuzha: Incessant rains have continued to wreak havoc in many places across Kerala as the southwest monsoon strengthened in the state. The death toll in rain-related accidents from June 1 touched eight in Kerala after one person each died in Kannur and Alappuzha reported one death each on Wednesday. It is learnt that 11 people suffered injuries as rain wreaked havoc in the state.



A total of 47 relief camps were opened across Kerala on Wednesday. As per the latest data, 886 people have been shifted to the relief camps in various districts.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a Facebook post, said that presently a total of 47 camps are functioning in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts and 879 persons have been shifted there. The CM also said that as the heavy rains continue, there are possibilities of flash floods, landslides and waterlogging in low-lying areas and therefore, the public and government agencies should be vigilant and cautious.

Chellanam residents continue to worry

In Ernakulam's coastal Chellanam area, residents were in considerable distress as the bad weather led to the stormy seas washing over the tetrapods on the beach and breaching the geobags, set up as a wall, to flow into their homes. "Our homes are damaged and filled with salty water. We have lost everything. Kids have to go to school, but how will they?" a woman resident of the area told TV channels.

Another resident said that the geobags proved ineffective in stopping the seawater from getting through. In other parts of the state, rivers overflowed due to the rains, leading to an increase of the water level in various dams which opened their shutters since the morning to release the excess water downstream.

Shutters of dams opened

In Idukki, a few shutters of the Kallarkutty and Pambla dams were opened from 12.30 AM onwards to release 300 cumecs and 500 cumecs of water, respectively, after the water in the two dams reached red alert levels. The district administration advised those living on the shores of the Periyar and Muthirapuzha rivers to be cautious and be ready to relocate to relief camps in case of water entering their homes. All shutters of the Kavanakkallu Regulator-cum-Bridge (RCB) across the river Chaliyar in Malappuram district were also opened in the morning.

Shutters of Karikkayam and Ullunkal dams across river Kakkad and Maniyar dam on the Kakkattar river in Pathanamthitta district were also opened this morning to release several hundred cumecs of water. The rising water levels in the rivers also turned small roads and streets in some parts of the state into waterways with people resorting to the use of boats to move to relief camps.

In the wake of the continuous rains in the state since Tuesday, State Health Minister Veena George held an online meeting to review the situation, a government release said. She advised the general public to avoid going near water bodies, for any reason including fishing, even after the rain subsides and directed that rescue operations be coordinated at the panchayat level. She also issued directions with regard to medical aid, electricity supply, food and other essential amenities to be provided in the relief camps.

The heavy rainfall since Tuesday night led to the loss of a life when an autorickshaw overturned into a stream swollen with rainwater in Pathanamthitta district and the victim could not escape from underneath the vehicle. Another person, a 68-year-old man, was swept away in an overflowing river in Thamarassery taluk of Kozhikode district on Tuesday.

The fire force and other rescue personnel are yet to find him. As heavy rains lashed the state on Monday, leading to the death of a girl, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan advised people to be vigilant and avoid getting close to rivers, or travel to hilly areas or to the beach.

Flood situation turns grim in Alappuzha

The heavy rain that continuing to batter most parts of the state since Sunday raised the specter of yet another flood situation in the low-lying regions in Central Kerala, especially the Alappuzha district.

Alappuzha District Collector Haritha V Kumar visited the region, where the situation is expected to turn grimmer on Thursday.

Several places in Upper Kuttanad have been flooded after major rivers in the region, including the Pampa, Manimala, and Achencoil, swell past their banks. A total of 117 houses were damaged in Alappuzha in the rain fury so far.

Floodwaters entered houses at Thalavady, Muttar, Edathua, Thakazhi, and Veeyapuram as a number of flood-affected families have moved to safer places. As many as 22 families from wards 4,5,6,7 and 8 in Muttar grama panchayat were shifted to St. George Higher Secondary School, Muttar.

The rise in water level resulted in a breach in the outer bund of at least one paddy polder in Kuttanad. Alappuzha District Collector Haritha V Kumar visited the region, where the situation is expected to turn grimmer on Thursday. Floodwaters also inundated a stretch of the Ambalappuzha- Thiruvalla State highway at Nedumbram and several rural roads in the region.

The revenue department opened seven relief camps across the Alappuzha district- four in Chengannur, two in Cherthala and one in Mavelikara taluk- and shifted 150 people belonging to 43 families there.

The Irrigation Department, meanwhile, has cut open the Thottappally river mouth to ensure the smooth flow of floodwaters from Kuttanad and Upper Kuttanad into the sea.

The body of a migrant worker identified as Raj Kumar (23), who went missing after a country boat capsized on Monday noon in heavy rains and strong winds was recovered early Wednesday. Numerous tree-falling incidents were reported across the district. A huge tree near the Aroor-Arukutty bridge fell on the road, hindering traffic movement for hours.

Rivers in Kottayam swell

In Kottayam, the swollen Meenachil river threatened to inundate Pala town on Wednesday. While the flood water has started to recede from the eastern side of the region, the low-lying areas in the western end of the district, where the various rivers meet the Vembanad lake, have experienced a surge in water levels.

Water levels in the Meenachil and Manimala rivers crossed the danger level at several locations.

Local residents reported a minor landslip inside the forests near Koruthodu on Tuesday evening, triggering a sudden surge in the water level of the Manimala river. The event caused several of the causeways connecting the villages on the high ranges to remain under the water for hours. Authorities have opened 22 relief camps in Kottayam district, which accommodate 284 people from 83 families. As many as 31 houses have reported damages in Kottayam since the onset of monsoon this year.

Water level in reservoirs rise in Pathanamthitta

All major reservoirs in Pathanamthitta reported a heavy inflow of water, while the run-off water from rivers flooded the residential areas in the low-lying parts of Upper Kuttanad. A total of 19 houses sustained partial damages, while the rain also brought down a 135-year-old CSI Church at Niranom.

The villages in the high-ranges of the district received intense overnight rains with the catchment areas of the Pamba dam reporting rains as high as 198 mm.

Relief and rescue operations in the low-lying parts of Pathanamthitta are being led by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Fire and Rescue Services personnel. Authorities have opened 27 relief camps in Pathanamthitta district, which accommodated 581 people from 164 families.

Further, preparations are on to evacuate more families to relief camps once the floodwaters enter the lower reaches in the Upper Kuttanad region.

Health Minister Veena George, who assessed the flood situation in Pathanamthitta during the day, said steps would be taken to ensure the safety of people in the affected areas. Taking note of the flood situation, the District Collector Divya S Iyer has declared a holiday for the educational institutions in Mallappally and Thiruvalla Taluks on Thursday.

The Central Water Commission, meanwhile, has issued orange and yellow alerts for the Pamba and Manimala rivers in view of the surging water levels in downstream of these water bodies.

The unusually heavy rain also heaped misery on farmers who are certain to lose a substantial portion of their Onam crop. The farmers in Kottayam alone reported losses worth Rs 68.64 lakh.

Heavy damage in Malappauram

Incessant rain caused heavy damage in Malappuram for the second consecutive day. Four houses were destroyed completely and 41 were damaged across the district. Kondotty and Ponnani Taluks were the worst-hit areas.

Twenty houses were damaged in a flash cyclone at Omanoor in the Cheekkode panchayat near Kondotty.

“As per the data available with us till Wednesday noon, four houses have been destroyed completely in the sea attack. We opened a camp on Tuesday for the families facing the sea fury and authorities are on a high alert”, said an official from Ponnani tahsildar's office.

The district collector has declared a holiday for all the educational institutions including the professional colleges in the Ponnani taluk on Thursday. Collector said PSC and university examinations would be conducted as per schedule.

Twenty houses were damaged in a flash cyclone at Omanoor in the Cheekkode panchayat near Kondotty. Hundreds of trees were uprooted in the wind in the area. Kondotty tahsildar said no one was injured in the incident. He added that the power supply has been affected badly in the area.

Meanwhile, rescue teams have stopped the search for the day for the two missing persons in the Kuthippuzha at Amarambalam near Nilambur. Suseela (60) and her granddaughter Anusree (12) went missing in the river on Wednesday morning. The rescue operation will resume on Thursday morning, sources said.

The rivers in the Nilambur taluk are running spate following the heavy rain. Nilambur tehsildar search for a person who went missing in the river would commence on Thursday morning.

A tree fell on a running jeep at Karakkunnu near Manjeri. The travellers escaped with minor injuries.

135 houses damaged

Two houses were completely destroyed while 135 houses were partially damaged in the heavy rain.

As the heavy rains continued on Wednesday, a red alert was issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Idukki district and orange alerts were sounded in the remaining districts of the state for the day, except in Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram. According to the latest IMD forecast, the intensity of the rains is likely to reduce in the next few days. Despite that, it has issued orange alerts in six districts of the state for Thursday.

Church destroyed in Thrissur

The heavy rains during the day uprooted huge trees in several parts of the state, leading to houses and vehicles being damaged, power lines being brought down and traffic movement being blocked for hours due to the fallen trees. An over 130-year-old CSI church in Pathanamthitta district was destroyed in the heavy rains and in certain areas of Thrissur district, a sudden storm brought down huge trees and power lines.

In Kannur, a 20-metre section of the perimeter wall at the back of the central jail there collapsed early this morning due to the heavy rains, the district administration said. Hearing about the incident, top officials of the prison and the district administration inspected the site. Several houses were also damaged in the district, displacing many families and injuring two persons, the Kannur district administration said. Relief camps have been opened in various districts of the state to rehabilitate persons and families temporarily displaced from their homes due to the heavy rains and resultant flooding.

(With PTI inputs)