Human skeleton found on private property at Plassanal in Kottayam

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 25, 2024 10:49 PM IST
Kottayam: A human skeleton was discovered on a private property at Plassanal near Erattupetta in Kottayam district Saturday afternoon.
A woman in the locality spotted the skeleton near the boundary wall of a property and alerted the police. According to reports, a bag and a pair of spectacles were found next to the skeleton.

A Manorama News report said the villagers suspect the skeleton is of an elderly man, who lived in a nearby care home some time ago. However, the Erattupetta Police have yet to verify the identity. A police officer on duty told Onmanorama that a detailed examination was required for that.

