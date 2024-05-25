Human skeleton found on private property at Plassanal in Kottayam

Kottayam: A human skeleton was discovered on a private property at Plassanal near Erattupetta in Kottayam district Saturday afternoon.

A woman in the locality spotted the skeleton near the boundary wall of a property and alerted the police. According to reports, a bag and a pair of spectacles were found next to the skeleton.

A Manorama News report said the villagers suspect the skeleton is of an elderly man, who lived in a nearby care home some time ago. However, the Erattupetta Police have yet to verify the identity. A police officer on duty told Onmanorama that a detailed examination was required for that.