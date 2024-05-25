Kochi: In a shocking revelation, a woman who fell prey to an organ donation mafia said that she was sexually assaulted by the agent when she visited him for money in exchange for donating her kidney. In a complaint lodged with the police, the woman stated that the agent had asked her to come to a lodge to receive the balance amount and then raped her. The agent also threatened her by showing photographs of the abuse and demanded to arrange more people for organ donation.

According to the victim, she thought of asking for the balance amount only when a need arose, as the agent was well known to her and they met almost every day. She eventually decided to lodge a police complaint upon realizing that she too had been trapped by the racket. The police, however, allegedly supported the racket.

The woman, who had been duped by the organ donation racket, posted against the agent on social media two months ago. However, she was forced to delete it due to threatening messages from the racket.

"This man is a looter. I am sure he is going to kill me for putting up this post. He made me donate my kidney after receiving Rs 25 lakhs from a patient. He instead settled the donors by giving them a pittance. That’s all. Even if you want to lodge a complaint, no one would come against him for fear of being imprisoned. That’s the truth. I don’t know what will happen to me now. They will be responsible for my death," reads the post, which also carried a photograph of the agent.

Meanwhile, Panangad police claimed that they already launched a probe into the woman’s complaint, and booked the agent for rape.

How the cheating takes place

The racketeers first identify the targets, who are in need of money, make acquaintance with them and prompt them to donate their organs. The agent will then take care of the remaining formalities, including arranging fake documents. To enable organ transplantation, the donor has to make a statement before the committee that grants permission for the surgery, claiming to be a relative of the patient.

The donor is then given a part of the amount as an advance before the surgery. They cheat the donors by warning that receiving the whole amount at once would draw attention from the authorities.