Duo held for pawning imitation jewellery in Kozhikode; they're part of a racket, say police

Kozhikode: A man and a woman were arrested on Monday for pawning imitation jewellery for Rs 1 lakh a private finance company in Kozhikode.

Puttingalath A P Subin Das, 25, and Mundamveli V J Mary, 30, a native of Valiyaparamba in Ernakulam, were apprehended by the Balussery Police at Subin's residence in Vakayad, near Perambra. They were presented at a court and remanded.

The duo pawned imitation gold bangles at the Sin West Finance branch in Naduvannur, claiming they were genuine. They received Rs 1,12,000 and travelled to various locations, including Ernakulam.

The fraud was uncovered when the bangles were sent to the head office in Ernakulam for appraisal. The finance company then filed a complaint and the subsequent probe led to the arrest.

Balussery Sub Inspector Venugopal said that Subin and Mary were part of a racket specialising in swindling by pawning imitation jewellery. A police team comprising Sub Inspector Srinivasan and officers C K Biju, K T Biju, T P Manojan, and Abhisha made the arrest. “A man and a woman are currently imprisoned in connection with similar cases registered at Balussery and Elathur Police Stations,” SI Venugopal said.