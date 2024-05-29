10-year-old Kozhikode boy drowns in a pond

Kozhikode: A ten-year-old boy drowned in a pond at Omassery in Kozhikode Tuesday evening. The deceased was Mohammed Ajas, son of Mudoor Moosakkutty and Rahmath from Mangad.

Ajas went missing around 6.30 pm and the family launched a search. He was found lying in a nearby pond on a private property and rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead.

The Koduvally Police registered a case. “We are not sure about what led to the tragedy. We are yet to find that out,” a police officer said.

The body has been kept in the mortuary of the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode and will be handed over to the family after an autopsy. Ansha Fathima, Ayisha Parvin and Sella Mehrin are the siblings.