'Attempt to extort money,' Omar Lulu rubbishes sexual assault claims by actor

Kochi: Malayalam film director Omar Lulu on Tuesday denied the sexual assault allegations against him. He stated that the young actor' sexual harassment allegations stem from personal enmity. He alleged that the complaint is also part of a blackmail attempt to extort money. Lulu, who had a close friendship with the actor, further asserts that the complaint is rooted in resentment resulting from their severed friendship.



"I have been friends with this girl for a long time. She accompanied me on many trips. However, there was a rift in our friendship, and we haven't been in contact for six months. She also acted in my recent movie. Now, as the new movie started, she came forward with such a complaint. The motive behind such an accusation could be her frustration at not being given a chance in the film. Sometimes, it could also be part of an attempt to extort money," expressed Omar Lulu.

A young Malayalam actor lodged a sexual harassment complaint against Lulu, alleging that he raped her multiple times after promising her a role in a film. The statement was recorded by the Nedumbassery police. Omar Lulu's latest movie, titled 'Bad Boys,' features Rahman and Dhyan Srinivasan in lead roles, with Shilu Abraham as the heroine.