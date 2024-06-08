A village comes together to build a bridge for school children in Idukki

Idukki: In a small village in Kokkayar along the border of Idukki and Kottayam, schoolchildren file along an arch-shaped iron bridge across Pullakayar. This temporary bridge is the line of connectivity for people on either side of the districts. Local bodies, the residents and the merchants raised funds to build the bridge. The villagers are all praise for one of the residents, K E Najeeb. A 48-year-old man, who runs a welding workshop and works as a building contractor is a local hero in Kokkayar these days.

The bridge was constructed at a cost of Rs 1.25 lakhs. Najeeb did not charge for labour. Kokkayar Gram Panchayat ward member P V Viswanathan and President Molly Domenic led the fundraising for the construction of the bridge. Koottikal Gram Panchayat President Binoy Jose, ward member Maya Jayesh, Enthayar merchants etc. provided financial assistance.

When the river swelled during the heavy showers in 2021, the Enthayar Mukkulam bridge that connected the districts of Idukki and Kottayam was destroyed. At that time, the army had said that a bridge could be built across Pullakayar, but the panchayat could not afford the cost of Rs 25 lakhs. The panchayat had approached Najeeb that day and had restored the middle section of the collapsed bridge with iron frames.

In April 2023, the existing bridge was demolished and the government started the construction of a new bridge. The work has been progressing for the past one year. When the river dried up during summer, people could easily cross Pullakayar. As summer showers gained strength, the water level rose and it was dangerous to venture into the river.

The residents were forced to travel an additional seven km to reach the other side. Many people even went to the town to buy household goods by paying auto fares of up to Rs 160. When schools were to be reopened, the villagers thought of ways to have a temporary bridge. The panchayat had made an effort to build a wooden bridge. But it didn't work. Najeeb approached the locals and the panchayat with the idea of ​​building a bridge made of iron when the school was about to open on June 3.

The work of the bridge started on May 23 with the support of panchayats such as Kokkayar and Koottikkal, social and cultural organizations and religious bodies. Najeeb had to get the work done before the school reopened. He completed the work of the bridge measuring 26.5 meters long and one meter wide in 9 days with four helpers.

The work went on day and night. The arch bridge without central pillars is constructed using old and new 2.5-ton GI pipes. All the welding work of the bridge was done on shore. After that, with the help of a crane and earth mover, the bridge was loaded onto the bed made of concrete.

The inauguration of the bridge took place on June 3. The opening ceremony was named as 'Nadapadayilekkulla Prevesanolsavsm'. This bridge is a relief for school children in four wards of Kokkayar panchayat.

Apart from this bridge, there are many other structures in the area which were constructed by Najeeb. When the Kokkayar bridge was destroyed in the flood, it was rebuilt. Vehicles including buses still pass through that bridge. Six suspension bridges have been constructed in two panchayats. Najeeb also made a rope system to carry things to the Thankalpara, Vagamon.