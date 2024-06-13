'Will the real Porali Shaji please stand up?'

Kannur: Former CPM district secretary MV Jayarajan on Thursday asked cyber critic 'Porali Shaji' to drop its cover and come forward if it was indeed a pro-left page on Facebook.

"There are many social media groups that go by the name 'Porali Shaji'. It is impossible to identify the left sympathizer group and the ones under the payroll of the UDF. I don't know if this Shaji is from Kannur or Thrissur. Whoever you are, enough with the hiding. Show the courage to come forward and tell the world I am the real 'Porali Shaji'," said Jayarajan.

Yesterday, Jayarajan denounced pro-left social media groups, including 'Porali Shaji', stating many groups that seemed to be left-wing on social media had been compromised. He added that the party suffered during the general election as youngsters solely relied on social media for information. "Porali Shaji, Chenkota, and Chenkathir — when we see posts favouring the Left regularly in these groups, we tend to trust them. However, the current reality is that such groups are being bought off. Sometimes, the admins of these groups are just one individual. They are being paid off. Once bought, the content of these groups may change drastically from their original stance. Anti-left and anti-CPM sentiments start surfacing. This presents a significant challenge for us in this new digital age," Jayarajan remarked.

Jayarajan, who is responsible for giving leads to the Left's social media handles, was speaking to reporters after his WhatsApp message became controversial. He had sent a message to party workers directing everyone to post comments given to them in capsule forms. Jayarajan clarified that he had merely asked CPM workers to bring to light the fake campaigns against the party on social media.

Jayarajan contested and lost to KPCC president K Sudhakaran by 1,08,982 votes from Kannur in the Lok Sabha election. The success of the Congress, even in traditional left strongholds like Kannur, Vadakara and Alappuzha, came as a shock to the ruling CPM.