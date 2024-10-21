Pinarayi promises strict action against PP Divya, says govt won't interfere in police probe

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday that strict action would be taken against P P Divya if she is found guilty in the case related to the suicide of Kannur ADM Naveen Babu.

Speaking at the LDF meeting, CM said the former Kannur District Panchayat President would not receive any protection, and there would be no interference in the police investigation.

The police investigation is expected to be completed soon, and further action will be taken based on the findings of the report, he added.

The police registered a case against Divya, and the investigation is currently in progress. Vijayan also urged leaders to stand by Naveen Babu’s family and avoid making any statements that might imply the government is not supporting them.