Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Pinarayi promises strict action against PP Divya, says govt won't interfere in police probe

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 21, 2024 09:08 PM IST Updated: October 21, 2024 09:27 PM IST
pp divya pinarayi
PP Divya, Pinarayi Vijayan. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday that strict action would be taken against P P Divya if she is found guilty in the case related to the suicide of Kannur ADM Naveen Babu.

Speaking at the LDF meeting, CM said the former Kannur District Panchayat President would not receive any protection, and there would be no interference in the police investigation. 

The police investigation is expected to be completed soon, and further action will be taken based on the findings of the report, he added.

The police registered a case against Divya, and the investigation is currently in progress. Vijayan also urged leaders to stand by Naveen Babu’s family and avoid making any statements that might imply the government is not supporting them.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE