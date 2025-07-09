Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday shared a survey indicating strong public support for him as the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) preferred Chief Ministerial candidate in Kerala.

The survey, conducted by a private agency named Kerala Vote Vibe, revealed that 28.3 per cent of respondents consider Tharoor the best choice to lead the state. He reposted a news article on the survey on the social media platform X, adding a folded hands emoji.

Tharoor’s post comes amid internal criticism within Congress over his remarks following the Pahalgam terror attack. Some party leaders believe his statements put the party in a defensive position. Kerala is expected to hold Assembly elections in April 2026 as the current LDF government’s five-year term draws to a close. 

