Taking responsibility of Kuwait tragedy, will protect victims' families: NBTC director

Kochi: Three days after the deadly blaze that killed 50 people at a building in Kuwait, KG Abraham, the managing director of NBTC said that his company would support the families of the victims. The company has decided to give salary of four years to the dependant of each employee who lost life in the tragedy. Employees of his company were housed in the building that caught fire on Wednesday. Addressing the media in Kochi, Abraham said that his company is taking responsibility of the unfortunate incident. He added that his company took the building for lease to provide accommodation for his employees.



K G Abraham, a Kottayam native is a partner and managing director of the firm.

“He claimed that the company's lapses didn't lead to the tragedy. We prioritise the safety of our employees. We strictly followed all safety requirements prescribed by the authority,” he said.

Talking about the compensation to the kin of the victims, he said that four years' salary would be given as insurance amount.

“Employees are like our family. The company assured that all are covered with a Life Insurance policy. A compensation of Rs 8 lakh will be given to the families of the victims as soon as possible. The company will also give a job to a dependant of each victim. Company representatives will visit the bereaved families in India” he said.

Rubbishing the reports on a gas cylinder explosion at the building, Abraham claimed that no kitchen is operated there as workers are strictly restricted from cooking due to safety reasons.

“ Food prepared at a main kitchen outside the building is served to the employees at their dining hall. Officials confirmed that a short circuit led to the blaze,” he said.

“The seven-storey building has 24 apartments. There is no chance of overcrowding in any apartments. Only 3 to 4 people are sharing an apartment. We treat our employees in a very good manner. Free food and accommodation is provided to all employees. Company is also paying for their flight tickets too,” said the NBTC director while dismissing rumours about overcrowding in the building.

Post-tragedy, the company is working in coordination with the Ministry of Health in Kuwait and medical teams to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured until they fully recover. At present, 40 people are undergoing treatment at hospitals.