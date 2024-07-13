Man kills self after murdering wife in Paravur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 13, 2024 12:09 PM IST
Vidyadharan and Vanaja. Photo: Special Arrangement

Kochi: A man died by suicide after murdering his wife by slitting her throat at Paravur here on Saturday. The deceased are Vidyadharan (63) and Vanaja (58). The couple moved to Paravur two-and-a-half years ago.

Vidyadharan was a security employee in a private agency, while Vanaja was a retired staffer of Gandhi Mandiram in Nanthiattukunnam.

As per reports, Vanaja became mentally unstable after losing her vision. Neighbours said the couple fought frequently because of this. They have two daughters.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA