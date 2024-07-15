Day-old baby abandoned on school verandah in Kasaragod

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 15, 2024 11:11 AM IST Updated: July 15, 2024 11:30 AM IST
Representational image: estherca/Shutterstock

Kasaragod: A one-day-old baby girl was found abandoned on the school veranda of an aided school in Kasaragod's Adoor, a village bordering Karnataka.
Police suspect the baby might have been brought from outside the village in a car and abandoned at Sri Vishnumurthy Aided Upper Primary School at Panchikal on Sunday evening. The baby was rescued after residents heard her cries, said police. The girl was wrapped in warm clothes.

"The police have shifted the baby to the General Hospital in Kasaragod," said a Child Welfare Committee member. After she is discharged, she will be shifted to Shishu Vikas Bhawan, a foundling home at Cheroor in Chengala panchayat, he said.

Police have launched an investigation to find the girl's parents because she was not found in Ammathottil, a designated cradle for unwanted children, in the Kasaragod District Hospital compound in Kanhangad.

If the child was left in the Ammathottil, CWC would usually wait two months for her parents or relatives to claim her back. After two months, the CWC puts up the child for adoption, the committee member said. "Now, we will wait for the police investigation to close," he said.

