At least 30 injured after private bus overturns in Kottayam

Thalayolaparambu (Kottayam): At least 30 people were injured after a private bus toppled on the Kottayam-Ernakulam road at Vettikkattumukk Junction, near Thalayolaparambu, on Saturday evening.

The bus, named Ave Maria, was en route to Erattupetta in Kottayam from Ernakulam when the accident happened around 7.15 pm.

The driver lost control of the vehicle while navigating a curve. The bus then overturned and crashed into the nearby Akshaya Centre.

The injured passengers have been admitted to nearby hospitals. Among them, two are in critical condition, said sources. The bus was speeding, said villagers to Manorama News.