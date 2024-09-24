Kozhikode: Nallalam police here on Tuesday arrested two more men over the robbery in Cheruvannur Government Higher Secondary School. The accused are Malappuram Chelembra native Nubin Asok aka Kannan (29) and Ashique aka Muthutty (25) from Irattachira, Beypore in Kozhikode. A couple of days back, the probe team took the key accused Mushtaq into custody. As per the case, the trio looted laptops and mobile phones from the school. Police recovered the stolen item from the accused.



The key accused was arrested from the Gulf Bazaar here while trying to sell the stolen laptops.

The school authority noticed the theft on September 18. The CCTV visuals showed that the men broke into the school on September 17 night. The thieves had stolen six mobile phones which were seized from the students during the Onam celebrations. Apart from the phones, nine laptops and a DSLR camera were also stolen by the gang.

In the complaint, the school authority claimed that keys of many offices were also missing. The school reportedly suffered a total loss of Rs 4 lakhs.

Initially, the school authority could not assess the total loss as the key to the upper floor, where the laptops were kept was missing. Later, the police got crucial information about a youth who reached Gulf Bazar with a few laptops for sale. The probe team swiftly reached the spot and arrested Musthaq with the devices.

During the interrogation, Musthaq confessed to the crime and told police that two others were also involved in the crime. He claimed that he had sent Nubin and Ashique to Mumbai after the theft. While attempting an interstate inquiry, the police confirmed the presence of the duo in Kozhikode city itself. Later, the probe team intensified the search in Railway Stations, bus depots and Government General hospital.

Mushtak who is BCom graduate acquainted with Ashique and Numbin, both habitual offenders at Kozhikode Kozhikode beach. As their friendship grew, they planned the robbery.