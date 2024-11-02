Kasaragod temple fire accident: Man succumbs to burn injuries

Kasaragod: A man who had been in critical condition following a firecracker explosion at the Anjootambalam temple in Kasaragod succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. The deceased, Sandeep (38), was a native of Kinavoor, Choyamkode in Kasaragod. The accident, which happened during a Theyyam festival, had left at least 154 injured.

Sandeep was receiving treatment at the Baby Memorial Hospital, Kannur, with more than 45% burns, including an airway injury, and was on ventilator support, said the district collector in an official statement on Saturday.

At least 99 people who were injured in the accident are still being treated in different hospitals across Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, and Mangalore. Four patients are on ventilator support, the statement added.

Updated list of admitted patients

District Hospital, Kanhangad – 1

Sanjeevani Hospital, Kanhangad – 6

Pariyaram Medical College, Kannur – 2

Aishal Hospital, Kanhangad – 14

MIMS, Kannur – 26

MIMS, Calicut – 6 (4 on ventilator support)

AJ Medical College, Mangalore – 29

Deepa Hospital, Kanhangad – 1

Baby Memorial Hospital, Kannur – 6

KS Hegde Medical College, Mangalore – 1

Fr Mullers Medical College – 1

Sunrise hospital Kanhangad – 3

It was on the early hours of October 29, firecrackers worth Rs 24,000, stored for a Theyyam festival at the Veererkavu temple in Nileshwar, exploded. Kasaragod District Police Chief D Shilpa has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the accident, while the district administration has directed the additional divisional magistrate to conduct an independent inquiry. The Kerala State Human Rights Commission also took a suo motu cognizance of the incident and directed the district collector and police chief to submit a report.

Three persons, including two temple committee officials, were arrested in connection with the incident on Tuesday after a case was registered under the Explosive Substance Act and various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).