Kasaragod woman dies after shawl catches in coconut grinding machine

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 13, 2024 07:15 PM IST
Maimoona (47). Photo: Special arrangement.

Kasaragod: A woman died of asphyxiation after her shawl got entangled in a coconut grinding machine in Kasaragod on Wednesday. The deceased, Maimoona (47), was a native of Moosodi near Uppala in Mangalpady grama panchayat.

Maimoona was found dead in the kitchen with the shawl entangled in the machine while grating coconut, said panchayat member Mohammed Hussain A. Her husband A A Ibrahim works in a retail shop in Pune. He said the couple is survived by three children, two of whom are in school.

On July 22, 58-year-old Nafeesa of Pervad in neighbouring Kumbla panchayat died similarly when she was grating coconut.

