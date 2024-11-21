No significant dip in polling at UDF strongholds, 12-15k margin likely in Palakkad: Shafi Parambil
Palakkad: Vadakara MP and former Palakkad MLA Shafi Parambil expressed confidence on Wednesday that the UDF would win the Palakkad Assembly byelection with a majority of 12,000 to 15,000 votes.
Shafi dismissed BJP's claims that the low voter turnout would hurt Congress. "Compared to 2021, there is a difference in polling percentage, but this trend was observed across Palakkad. In Pirayiri, a Congress stronghold, polling improved compared to past two elections. Conversely, in the BJP stronghold of the West, there was a significant decline. In Kalpathy, 88 identified BJP voters abstained from voting," he said.
LDF candidate P Sarin also expressed confidence in securing a similar majority, claiming that both UDF and BJP voters had shifted their support to the LDF.
Polling for the byelection concluded with a voter turnout of 70.51 per cent, down from 75.44 per cent in 2021. According to the Election Commission, 1,37,302 voters out of a total 1,94,706 cast their votes. Results are set to be announced on November 23.