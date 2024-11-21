Palakkad: LDF candidate P Sarin claimed on Thursday that both UDF and BJP voters shifted their votes to the LDF in Palakkad. He said that self-respecting Congress supporters backed him and expressed confidence in securing a majority between 12,000 and 15,000 votes. Speaking to Manorama News, Sarin also revealed that several prominent Congress leaders had pledged their support to him.



Following the conclusion of polling for the Palakkad Assembly byelection, candidates and party leaders are busy analysing possibilities. UDF and NDA candidates are optimistic about crossing the five-digit majority mark.

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Surendran, through a Facebook post, asserted that the BJP would emerge victorious and predicted that the UDF would be relegated to third place. The three main candidates are scheduled to arrive at their respective party offices by 10 am on Thursday for a review of the election results.

Polling for the Palakkad Assembly byelection concluded with a voter turnout of 70.51%, a decline from 75.44% in 2021. According to the Election Commission, 1,37,302 voters out of a total of 1,94,706 cast their votes. The results will be announced on November 23.