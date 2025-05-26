Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that intense rainfall is expected to lash nine districts of Kerala in the next three hours as the monsoon rains enter the third day in the state.

The weather agency said that moderate to intense rainfall is expected in the districts of Idukki, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur, adding that strong winds with speeds reaching up to 60 kmph are also likely in these areas. Meanwhile, moderate rainfall is expected over the next three hours in Kollam, Alappuzha, and Kasaragod districts.

IMD had earlier issued a red alert for 11 districts in the state for Monday- Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta. The remaining districts are under an orange alert. These areas are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, ranging from 7 to 20 cm in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, all educational institutions have been declared a holiday in 10 of these 11 districts on Monday due to a declared red alert, except in Palakkad. However, examinations that were previously scheduled will be conducted as planned.

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine will convene an online meeting with various department heads in Idukki district at 10:30 am to discuss emergency response measures in view of the continued heavy rainfall.

The shutters of the Lower Periyar Dam (Pambla Dam) and Malankara Dam were opened on Sunday. People living near the Periyar, Thodupuzha, and Muvattupuzha rivers are advised to remain alert and take necessary precautions.

The IMD has also issued a warning for high waves along the entire Kerala coastline and has further prohibited fishing along the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep.

Strong winds and heavy rain on Sunday afternoon caused widespread damage in Thodupuzha and its surrounding areas. Numerous trees were uprooted across several locations, with the worst-affected areas being the Kodikkulam and Karimannoor panchayats. In Wards 1 and 2 of Kodikkulam, especially in Illichuvadu and Thennathoor, large trees, including teak, mango, rubber, and jackfruit, fell across a stretch of approximately two kilometres, completely disrupting pedestrian and vehicular movement.