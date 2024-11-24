Rahul Mamkootathil, who secured a record-breaking victory in the recent Palakkad bypoll, visited the tomb of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy at Puthuppally, Kottayam, on Sunday and credited his triumph to the Congress veteran, whose values and principles he regards as foundational in his political journey. Mamkootathil said Chandy is the ultimate guide for him and the Congress party, which he called 'the Ommen Chandy School of Politics'.

Whatever happens in my life, whether positive or negative, the first name that comes to my mind is his. Sir’s name is always with me, regardless of where I am physically. Rahul Mamkootathil

"Sir (Oommen Chandy) taught us the importance of staying connected with people," Mamkootathil said. "He is a classic example in Kerala politics—a legacy unmatched. None of us can even claim to be a fraction of him. I can only strive to follow the path he has shown," he added. Expressing his deep admiration, Mamkootathil said, "Whatever happens in my life, whether positive or negative, the first name that comes to my mind is his. Sir’s name is always with me, regardless of where I am physically."

Mamkootathil lamented that he couldn’t share his victory directly with Chandy. "I envy Vishnuettan (P C Vishnunath MLA), who had the opportunity to tell him about his success personally. It was sir who first believed in my potential and laid the foundation for my candidacy."

Looking ahead, Mamkootathil revealed that he has already started preparations for the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections. He criticised the BJP and CPM for resorting to communal tactics during the bypoll campaign. "The BJP president led house-to-house communal propaganda in Palakkad municipality, yet we emerged victorious there. The Congress has now reclaimed a majority in a BJP stronghold. If they continue to allege communal motives behind our win, they are mocking the people of Palakkad. We will respond to this in 2026," he asserted.

Mamkootathil slammed the CPM’s controversial election advertisements, accusing them of spreading communal messages. He emphasised that he focuses on addressing issues that matter to the people, regardless of such accusations.

Mamkootathil noted that Puthuppally MLA Chandy Oommen was abroad for constituency-related work but had contacted him via video call. "He will be back next week, and we plan to meet then," he added. Mamkootathil also criticised the alleged SDPI-Muslim League alliance, calling it "absurd."