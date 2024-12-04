Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Wednesday gave an in-principle nod for the heli tourism policy, which will connect various tourism destinations in the state via helicopter service.

The much-awaited policy was okayed in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

According to a CMO statement, the policy's objective is to create a helicopter service network so that tourists can reach their destination in a short span of time. The policy details several infrastructure requirements for the initiative, including heliports, heli stations, helipads, and so on.

The statement further said that the policy could help revive the state heli tourism project and support more entrepreneurs to enter the sector, the CMO further said.

Among other decisions, the cabinet also accepted the recommendations submitted by a Chief Secretary-headed panel to resolve the issues connected with the Smart City project in Kochi. Further discussions will be held with TECOM to formulate an exit policy through mutual understanding.

The CMO statement said an independent evaluator would be appointed to calculate the amount of compensation payable to TECOM. A panel comprising the IT Mission director, Infopark CEO, and the managing director of Overseas Keralites Investment and Holding Limited would be entrusted with submitting recommendations to the government in this regard.

The Smart City project had been envisaged as a joint venture between the Kerala government and Dubai's TECOM investments.