Ettumanoor police probing the suicide of 42-year-old Shyni Kuriakose and her two daughters relied on her mother Moly's statement to establish charges of abetment against Shyni's husband Noby Lukose during the hearing of his bail plea. The police will produce Noby at the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Ettumanoor, on Thursday. He was earlier denied bail by the court, which also granted the request filed by the Ettumanoor police for his custody.



With the gathering of digital evidence expected to take time, the First Information Statement (FIS) of Moly, in which she said that Noby had allegedly told Shyni over the phone that she should die so that he may live in peace, was also crucial in the denial of his bail plea. Ettumanoor police official in charge of the investigation said that the mother's statement was included in the report. "As per the statement Shyni told her mother about the phone call and what Noby asked her to do," the official said.

Assistant Public Prosecutor (JFMC, Ettumanoor) Reshmi Ramesh said the investigation was in the preliminary stage, and the FIS of Moly was used as the main contention in the hearing of the bail plea. "The mother has given the statement according to which Noby told Shyni to end her life and stop bothering him, and then only he can live in peace. There are also other factors like debt, lack of job and challenges in raising daughters," said Reshmi Ramesh, who stated in the court that Shyni did what Noby asked her to do.

After allegations of domestic abuse surfaced and details of pending cases at the family court and Thodupuzha police station emerged, the police recovered documents, certificates and Shyni's mobile phone from her parents' house at Parolikkal. The devices of Noby and Shyni have been handed over to the cyber wing to retrieve the messages allegedly sent by Noby to Shyni. This will help the cops in gathering the crucial digital evidence against Noby.

Shyni's father, Kuriakose, said that the police had collected the statement of Moly in connection with the case but she was unwell now and cannot talk about it. Before leaving the house with her two daughters, Shyni placed her rosary, 2 bangles and a chain underneath the pillow in her bedroom which was later found by her family. At the time of marriage, Shyni's family gave Noby 32 sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 1 lakh. A case was later filed asking Noby to return the gold and cash, said Kuriakose.

Shyni married Noby in 2009. Shyni and her two daughters Evana Mariya Noby (10) and Aleena Elisabath Noby (11) jumped in front of the train near the railway track at Manakkapadam, Ettumanoor, on February 28. According to police, they were run over by a train around 5.15 am. On June 9, 2024, Shyni and her two daughters were brought to her parental residence in Thodupuzha after the parents came to know about domestic abuse.