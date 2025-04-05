Kottayam/Idukki: The Central government has recently awarded the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for the indigenous Thalanad clove (Thalanadan grambu), known for its rich aroma and superior quality. This recognition, secured through the joint efforts of the State Agriculture Department and Kerala Agricultural University, is expected to boost the spice's reach and value in both national and international markets.

Grown in Thalanad, a hilly region in Meenachil taluk of Kottayam district, the spice thrives at an altitude of about 3,000 feet. The region’s unique agro-climatic conditions, similar to those in the bordering Idukki district, make it ideal for clove cultivation and have sparked interest among farmers in nearby areas.

Clove has long been part of Thalanad's agricultural landscape. The Thalanadan Clove Growers and Processing Industrial Cooperative Society oversees all aspects of production, from harvesting and processing to grading and marketing.

Thalanadan clove stands out for its vibrant bud colour, larger size, and high oil content. Cooler temperatures during the December-January harvest season in the region help preserve essential oil compounds, which significantly enhance their flavour and commercial value.

Thalanad Agriculture Officer P M Ajmal said the GI tag is expected to fetch premium prices in international markets, with rates likely to rise from the current ₹850 per kg to over ₹1,300. Plans are in place to modernise processing centres to maintain consistent quality.

The GI tag has also allowed the clove to be included in the ₹2,400 crore ‘KERA’ project, which is led by the Agriculture Department with World Bank support.

Dr Raji Vasudevan Namboothiri, IPR Cell Coordinator at Kerala Agricultural University, said the certification is a mark of authenticity in global markets. Tests have confirmed that Thalanad cloves contain higher levels of essential oil compounds like eugenol and caryophyllene than cloves from other regions. She also praised the cooperative for its efficient and exemplary functioning.

PS Babu, president of the growers' society, expressed satisfaction over the recognition. “Our cloves have naturally higher oil content, a stronger aroma, and a rich brown colour. They clearly stand out in the market. Branding efforts are already underway,” he said.