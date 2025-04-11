Alappuzha: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday defended SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Nateshan, saying he was not against any community or religion and his views on Malappuram were against a party.

The chief minister's remarks follow a recent controversy over Nateshan's statements about Malappuram district and the Indian Union Muslim League's (IUML) sharp reaction to them.

ADVERTISEMENT

While delivering an inaugural address at a function honouring Nateshan for completing three decades in the post of SNDP Yogam general secretary at Cherthala near here, Vijayan alleged that some people deliberately misrepresented Nateshan’s remarks, originally made against a political party, as being against a religion, by those supporting that party.

"Vellappally has a remarkable ability to articulate matters effectively. As the old saying goes, his tongue carries the grace of Saraswati Devi," the chief minister said. "Nateshan has always upheld secularism. Though some recent controversies have arisen, those who know him closely know that he is not against any religion. His criticism was directed at a political party. Unfortunately, some have distorted his speech to serve that party’s interests,” he added.

Vijayan said that Nateshan was merely stating a fact, but there were deliberate attempts to spread misunderstanding among the public.

However, the CM urged Nateshan to remain vigilant, adding that in today’s political scenario, there are constant attempts to deliberately misrepresent statements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vijayan said that with his exceptional energy and leadership skills, Nateshan has reached the pinnacle of two historic missions: SNDP Yogam and SN Trust.

What makes Nateshan a unique leader is the hope and confidence he instilled in SNDP Yogam members to hold their heads high with self-respect, CM added.

Pinarayi Vijayan's presence at the event has assumed a political significance. Several outfits urged him not to attend the programme, alleging that the Ezhava community leader had made communal remarks.

During his speech at a programme of SNDP Yogam in Malappuram last week, Nateshan had said that Malappuram was the land of a particular community where backward Ezhava sections were living in fear without being allowed even to breathe freely, and were being denied political and socio-economic freedom.

ADVERTISEMENT

This remark has drawn flak from even Left youth organisations.

However, the CM, in his speech, stated that Sree Narayana Guru's vision and preachings helped Kerala attain top positions in education and the industrial sector in the country. Vijayan said the sustained influence of Renaissance movements enabled Kerala's progress.

He added that while other states also witnessed renaissance movements along with Kerala, religious and caste-based hatred still persists strongly in many of them.

In contrast, Kerala has advanced with significant social development, he said.

The chief minister added that "we are living in a time when some forces in the country are deliberately inciting communal tensions to destroy the harmony and brotherhood in our society. Religious festivals are often used as a pretext for such violence."

"In some states, during Holi celebrations, Muslim mosques are covered with tarpaulins. But here in Kerala, people offer 'pongala' in the courtyards of mosques, and 'iftar' is held on temple grounds. That is the strength of secular Kerala," he said.

"This strength comes from the teachings and vision of Sree Narayana Guru," the chief minister stated.

Over the past three decades, SNDP Yogam and the SN Trust have grown under the leadership of Vellappally nateshan. He took up the challenge of leading both organisations simultaneously and managed them efficiently, ensuring progress in both, Vijayan said.

The SNDP Yogam is an organisation that has made significant contributions to Kerala’s development, and leading it for thirty years is truly exceptional, CM said.

Under his leadership, both SNDP Yogam and the SN Trust have grown substantially, the chief minister added.

Ministers P Prasad, V N Vasavan, P Rajeev, Saji Cherian, and others attended the event.