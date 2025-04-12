Thodupuzha: In connection with the murder of a former business partner over a financial dispute in Thodupuzha, the police arrested another suspect on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Ebin (35) from Bharananganam, who is a relative of the prime accused, Jomon.

Biju Joseph, a caterer based in Chungam in Thodupuzha, was found dumped inside a manhole inside a warehouse on March 22.

Ebin, who was reportedly close to the victim and often assisted him in business matters, is believed to have key information about the murder. According to the police, the killing was premeditated and Ebin was fully aware of the plan. According to investigators, Ebin had provided financial assistance to Jomon during this time.

Police findings indicate that the abduction and murder of Biju Joseph, a native of Chungam, was the result of a detailed plan spanning five days. Ebin was aware that Biju had been abducted, killed, and buried, although he reportedly did not know the exact location where he was buried. After the murder, Jomon contacted Ebin on the phone and later transferred Rs 25,000 to him for buying a new mobile phone. While Ebin had no official business partnership with Jomon, he had assisted him in a catering service.

According to the police, the conspirators met in Kochi to plan the murder and later moved to Thodupuzha to monitor Biju’s movements. Their first attempt on March 19 reportedly failed, but they executed the plan the next day. Biju was abducted and murdered by Jomon with the help of his accomplices - Ashiq Johnson, Muhammed Aslam, and Jomin Kurian.

The victim was initially taken to Jomon’s residence in Kalyanthani, where he was brutally assaulted with blunt objects. Biju’s body was discovered inside a manhole located in a warehouse associated with Jomon’s catering business in Kalyanthani, following which discrepancies emerged in the prime accused's statements.

Meanwhile, Jomon’s wife remains untraceable. She was issued a notice for questioning two days ago but failed to appear. A police visit to her residence also yielded no results. Officials believe she might surrender in the coming days. Sources suggest she had seen Biju’s body and cleaned bloodstains from the bedroom. Police are keen to interrogate her to determine the extent of her involvement.

The custody period of Jomon, Muhammed Aslam, and Jomin ends today.