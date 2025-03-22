Idukki: The body of a missing man was found in a manhole at a godown in Thodupuzha on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Biju Joseph, a native of Chungam, Thodupuzha. Police are currently trying to retrieve the body.

Based on CCTV footage from Thodupuzha, the police have detained three men in connection with the incident. Thodupuzha native Jomon, who was Biju’s business partner, is among the three suspects. The other two are reportedly members of a quotation gang from Ernakulam.

Police launched a search based on information from the accused, who claimed Biju was murdered and his body hidden in a godown. The suspects admitted to killing Biju and burying his body in a godown in Kalyanthani. The godown, owned by Jomon, was used for storage in their catering business. The business had shut down due to financial issues.



Biju’s wife had filed a missing person report with Thodupuzha police on Thursday. Investigators suspect that a financial dispute between Biju and one of the arrested individuals may have led to the murder.

