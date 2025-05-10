Idukki: In a shocking incident near Kombodinjal in Panikkankudy here, four members of a family—including two children—were found dead with severe burn injuries after their house caught fire. The victims were identified as Shubha (44), wife of the late Aneesh; her mother Ponnamma (65), wife of Purushothaman from Ponnamkunnel, Baison Valley; and Shubha’s sons, Abhinand (7) and Abhinav (5).

The tragic deaths came to light after a neighbour noticed that the house had been gutted by fire. Rescue efforts began immediately with the help of local residents, the Fire and Rescue Services, and Vellathooval police.

The body of five-year-old Abhinav was the first to be recovered and taken to Adimali Taluk Hospital, where doctors confirmed his death. Efforts to retrieve the remaining bodies from the charred remains of the house continued through the night.

Authorities suspect the fire may have broken out as early as Friday, given the condition of the remains and the complete destruction of the house. The family was reportedly living in an isolated area, and relatives in Kothamangalam raised the alarm after repeated calls to them went unanswered. Neighbours discovered the tragedy when they visited the family as directed by relatives.

Shubha’s husband, Aneesh, had passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic. The family was reportedly preparing to move to a rental home near a local police officer’s residence next month. The cause of the fire remains unknown and is under investigation, police said.