When Rosemary Jijo, a nurse at a private hospital in Pala, received a call from her husband Jijo James in the middle of her night shift, she knew something was wrong. Jijo didn't speak much. "Ivin has met with an accident," he said and hung up.

Before Rosemary could figure out what exactly happened, she received another call from him. This time, he asked her to come quickly to Little Flower Hospital, Angamaly. She kept hoping that it could be a broken leg or a bruise. On the way to the hospital, she called him again. "They killed him," Jijo told her. Rosemary, mother of Ivin Jijo, who was mowed down by the CISF personnel in a road rage incident, broke down as she struggled to speak about her son to the channel reporter.

Twenty-four-year-old Ivin, who fell victim to a shocking act of road rage on Wednesday night, took up his first job after completing a Hotel Management course at St Joseph’s College, Pala, barely 10 months ago. He left for his night shift at an airline catering company from his house at Thuravoor at 9.45 pm. A peaceful night then took a horrific turn for the family.

Jijo was getting ready to go to bed when the Nedumbassery Police called and asked if a certain car belonged to him. He was told that the vehicle was found on the roadside. "I told them it was mine and that my son drives it. I assumed it was a minor issue, like a parking problem. I then called my son's company, and they said they’d heard Ivin had been involved in an altercation and would be late.

"I kept calling the police multiple times to understand what had happened. After 1 am, a company representative called again and said that Nedumbassery Police had reached the location and asked one of Ivin’s relatives to go to the Little Flower Hospital. The hospital staff didn’t initially realise it was my son. But the moment they did, I saw the shock on their faces—and I knew something terrible had happened to him," said Jijo, who works as a physiotherapist in the same hospital.

Ivin Gijo, Gijo James, Rosemary Gijo, and younger sister, Rincy Gijo. Photo: Special Arrangement

Relatives and neighbours recalled Ivin as a soft-spoken youth who often kept to himself. Rosemary pulled herself together and talked through sobs about her son to reporters.

"He was a very shy child. He was scared of most things and rarely did anything alone. Even if he wanted to go to a movie, he’d ask us to come along. He mostly kept to himself and had only a few close friends. I still can’t believe something like this could happen to him," she said.

Ivin's younger sister, Rincy, is a commerce graduate from Christ University and works in Bengaluru. "To a family as gentle and kind as theirs, what has happened is an act of extreme cruelty. Ivin had no history of altercations. For this to happen to him is brutal. The accused must be brought to justice immediately," said ward member M P Martin.

Babichan, a close relative of Ivin, said that they got to know about the accident at midnight and immediately rushed to the hospital. "It was his first job. We still can't believe what happened," said Babichan.

After the inquest procedures at Little Flower Hospital, his body will be shifted to Kalamassery Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination. His funeral will be held at St Augustine's Church, Thuravoor, at 2.30 pm on Friday.

Nedumbassery Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. Ernakulam Rural SP Hemalatha said the two accused are under police surveillance. Officials have collected key evidence, including CCTV footage, and are in the process of verifying it.

The CISF suspended the two officials involved in the incident on Thursday and assigned a senior officer to conduct an internal inquiry.