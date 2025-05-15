Kochi: Two CISF personnel were held on Thursday on charges of murdering a man in what is suspected to be an aftermath of a road rage incident which happened on Wednesday night. Nedumbaserry police nabbed one of the accused from the airport, while the other person has been admitted to a private hospital at Angamaly.

The deceased was identified as Ivin Jijo,25, a resident of Thuravoor. He was employed with a company which supplied food to the airport. According to the FIR registered by the Nedumbassery Airport police, Ivin's car scraped against the vehicle driven by the CISF personnel at Nayathode on Wednesday night. This led to an altercation. As Ivin stood in front of their car and spoke to them, he was mowed down. Ivin fell on the bonnet of the car under the impact and as he held onto the bonnet, he was dragged by the accused for some distance. Ivin screamed for help but the car sped off for almost one kilometer. The accused then applied sudden brake to shake Ivin off the bonnet on Kappela road and Ivin fell on the road and was run over by the car, the FIR noted.

It is reported that a CISF SI and a constable are in police custody. The arrest is yet to be recorded and police are yet to confirm the names of the accused.

The accused have been slapped with charges pertaining to murder, voluntarily causing hurt and for doing a criminal activity with common intent. The arrest is yet to be recorded. Residents said that they didn't witness any heated exchanges but saw a severely injured man lying on the road. They immediately alerted the police and Ivin was rushed to the hospital. He succumbed to the injuries at the hospital. It is learnt that Ivin shot visuals of the CISF personnel which also provoked them.