The Erattayar grama panchayat in Kerala’s Idukki has emerged as a shining example of how effective waste management can lead to both cleanliness and revenue generation. Over the past four years, the Panchayat has collected nearly ₹20 lakh by processing and selling non-biodegradable waste, particularly plastic. This achievement reflects a strong commitment to sustainability and community participation in keeping the region clean.

The revenue earned has been strategically reinvested to improve the operations of the Haritha Karma Sena and to expand the scope of waste processing activities. Alongside the sale of plastic waste, the Panchayat also manages composting units that convert organic waste into manure, supporting local agriculture and reducing landfill burden.

ADVERTISEMENT

To further streamline operations, the Panchayat upgraded its Material Recovery Facility (MRF) at a cost of ₹13 lakh. The facility, located near the Erattayar bus stand, features collection counters, segregation units, two baling machines for compressing plastic, and a dust-removing machine to clean plastic bottles. Currently, 26 Haritha Karma Sena workers handle waste collection and processing across all 14 wards, ensuring a systematic approach from doorstep collection to final storage.

The panchayat's material recovery facility. Photo: Special arrangement.

Innovative initiatives have been implemented to encourage responsible waste disposal. The Panchayat has set up 28 bottle booths—two in each ward—for collecting used plastic bottles. For managing organic waste, Thumburmuzhi and Windrow composting units have been installed. These units process organic waste collected mainly from households and commercial establishments in the town area, producing approximately 4,000 kilograms of manure each month for public use.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to centralised processing, the panchayat is promoting decentralised, home-based composting methods. Households are being encouraged to adopt Bokashi buckets, pit composts, and pipe compost systems to manage their organic waste at the source.

The newly modernised Material Recovery and Resource Centre was recently inaugurated by MLA M M Mani, with panchayat president Anand Sunil Kumar presiding over the function. The event saw participation from Kattappana block panchayat president Josukutty Kannamundayil, vice president Rajani Saji, development standing committee chairman Jinson Varkey, panchayat members Jainamma Baby and Mini Sukumaran, and several district-level officers.

ADVERTISEMENT

M M Mani commended the Panchayat’s efforts as a model for the rest of the state, especially in light of the “waste-free Kerala” mission. He emphasised that Erattayar’s success story illustrates how effective waste management can generate income, produce valuable manure, and lay the foundation for future energy generation from waste. He also noted that proper waste handling plays a key role in preventing health hazards and promoting sustainable agriculture.

President Anand confirmed that the ₹20 lakh collected from waste processing has played a vital role in enhancing the efficiency of local waste management. He highlighted that Erattayar has received numerous accolades, including the Swaraj Trophy and several awards at the state, district, and block levels. Notably, the Panchayat’s efforts have also been recognised in the national Economic Survey report, marking it as a model of excellence in waste management practices.