Kottayam: Heavy rain continues to lash Kottayam, and if you attempt to venture into the town here, be prepared. Different government departments seem to have laid together a maze of hazards waiting for you.

1. The `Welcome' potholes of Nagampadom

As you cross the Nagampadom railway overbridge and approach Kottayam town, a series of potholes greet you like sentinels. It's impossible to enter town without bumping into one of them.



ADVERTISEMENT

2. One pothole, endless traffic block

A major pothole near Choottuveli Junction on the MC Road has been causing chaos for weeks. It could have been patched up before the monsoon, but no action was taken. Now, empty barrels serve as a half-hearted warning, while the entire area remains choked with traffic.

3. Danger lurks at Pulimoodu junction

A broken footpath slab at Pulimoodu junction has left a deep hole dangerously exposed for several weeks. Pedestrians who miss spotting it could easily fall, risking serious injury.

The pothole at Choottuveli Junction with barrels placed as a warning. Photo: Manorama.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Erayilkadavu bypass – a road full of traps

Potholes are multiplying daily along the Erayilkadavu Bypass. Many are water-filled, making them nearly invisible to drivers. This has increased the risk of vehicles getting trapped and accidents occurring.