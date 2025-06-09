INS Surat, carrying 18 crew members rescued from the Singapore-flagged container vessel MV Wan Hai 503, which caught fire between Beypore and Azhikkal ports, reached Mangaluru port on Monday night.

Five crew members have been admitted to AJ Hospital and Research Centre, with two suffering severe burns.

There were 22 crew members on board the vessel. Four crew members who went for the initial firefighting were reported missing. This includes two Taiwanese nationals, one Indonesian national, and one Myanmar national.

A container explosion triggered the fire onboard. The incident was reported when the vessel was approximately 78 nautical miles off Beypore. Twenty containers reportedly fell into the sea following multiple explosions and a fire on board.

On receipt of information, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) assets were diverted immediately and are coordinating rescue operations for the crew. By 12.40 pm, the fire spread to other containers, and the crew abandoned the vessel. ICG Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, Mumbai, diverted MV One Marvel, which recovered 18 of the crew.

The 270-metre-long vessel departed Colombo on June 7 and was expected to reach the Nhava Sheva Port in Mumbai on June 10.