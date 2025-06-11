Kochi: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter, Veena Vijayan, filed an affidavit in the Kerala High Court on Wednesday opposing a CBI investigation into financial transactions between her now-defunct IT firm Exalogic and Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL).

In the affidavit, Veena stated that she is being accused because she is the daughter of the Chief Minister and that the transactions between her company and CMRL are “transparent.”

A day ago, Pinarayi Vijayan had also filed a counter-affidavit against the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the Kerala High Court seeking a CBI probe.

The PIL petitioner alleged that Exalogic Solutions, the IT firm once owned by Veena, received around ₹1.72 crore from the private mining company CMRL. The plea seeks a thorough CBI investigation into the alleged financial dealings and possible links with the Chief Minister.