Bethurpara: E P Abdul Rashid (27), of Palliyangode, Delampady in Kasaragod district, had a miraculous escape from drowning when he was swept away by the waters while attempting to cross the inundated old bridge at Pallanchi on a bike.

The incident took place around 1.30 pm on Sunday. At that time, the water level in the Pallanchi canal had risen significantly in the heavy rain and the old Pallanchi bridge on the Bethurpara – Pandi Road was submerged by half a metre. Rashid, who often travels on the route, crossed the bridge on his bike without anticipating the strong current. Though Rashid soon realized the danger and tried to return to safe ground, the strength of the flowing water prevented his efforts. He then attempted to ride carefully to the other side of the bridge. But Rashid failed in this effort also, and making matters worse, he lost balance, leading to the bike being swept away into the canal along with him.

Luckily, Rashid could soon hold on to some bushes growing in the middle of the canal and the roots of a tree. By anchoring himself at this spot, Rashid slowly made his way to the shore by clinging on to roots of the tree and saved himself from being swept away to a possible death by drowning. Nobody else was present when Rashid reached safe ground and he contacted some local residents, who soon rushed to the spot. Fire and Rescue Services personnel at Kuttikkol were also alerted, but by the time they reached the spot, local people had retrieved Rashid’s bike, which had been swept 50 m downstream by the current. The rescue efforts were led by Aboobacker, Moosa, Zakeer, Tanveer and Nizar.

Rashid, an employee at the Kanhangad fish market, was heading home after work when he met with the accident. Incidentally, a new bridge which is taller exists across the canal a little further and it is used by vehicles during the rains. However, Rashid was unaware of the new structure and took the old bridge. A car carrying a few residents of Kanhangad had been caught in the current above the submerged old bridge on June 27 last year also.

The road along the old bridge is a part of the hill highway which passes through certain forest areas. However, work on the highway was stopped some time ago after the Forest Department denied the requisite permissions.

The old bridge was constructed by the panchayat several years ago. It gets submerged every monsoon as garbage has blocked the concrete pipes below. Though a new bridge has been built nearby and most vehicles use it, Google Map suggests the route along the old bridge. Lack of warning signs at the old bridge also leads to accidents. After Sunday’s incident, Forest Department officials and the local people blocked the road to the old bridge.