Idukki: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan openly criticised the welcome speech delivered at the Kerala Police Association convention in Thodupuzha, calling it inappropriate and lacking propriety.

The speech by State General Secretary E V Pradeepan had urged the government to consider several demands, including House Rent Allowance (HRA), an increase in risk allowance, and resolving the pending issue of statutory recovery while implementing the upcoming pay revision.

Reacting strongly during his inaugural address, the chief minister said the welcome speech raised doubts about the very purpose of the event. "It became clear after the speech that the platform was being used to press for service-related demands, especially pay revision. That is not the proper way to do it," he remarked.

Vijayan emphasised that such matters must be raised through appropriate channels. "If I were to respond to each of these points here, the media standing outside would have a field day," he quipped. He assured that the LDF government has always taken salary revisions seriously and would soon set up a pay revision commission, whose recommendations would guide future decisions.

Recalling a similar situation at a previous convention early in his tenure, the chief minister said he preferred to avoid such confrontations. Concluding his remarks, he added, "It is always better to act with a sense of propriety in all matters."