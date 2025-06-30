Nadal: The much-awaited Naranath Bridge, constructed across the Nadal River on the Nadal–Kizhunna–Ezhara Road, is set to be inaugurated on July 1. Minister P.A. Muhammed Riyas will open the bridge, which connects the regions of Nadal and Kizhunna.

Spanning 33 metres in length and 11 metres in width, the bridge also features 1.5-metre-wide pedestrian walkways on both sides. The project includes a 60-metre-long approach road on the Nadal side and a 75-metre-wide access road on the Kizhunna side. The total cost of the project, including land acquisition, came to approximately ₹3.45 crore.

The decision to construct a new bridge was prompted after the old one was declared unsafe. The new bridge will significantly improve connectivity for residents of Ezhara, Alinkeel and Kizhunna, providing them with easier access to the National Highway. Unlike the old structure, which could accommodate only smaller vehicles, the new bridge is expected to ease traffic congestion and support heavier loads.

The bridge also enhances access to some of the district's prime tourist attractions, including Ezhara Beach, Thottada Beach and the Muzhappilangad Drive-in Beach. In addition, motorists heading towards the Thalassery region will benefit from the bridge, particularly when the Nadal railway gate is closed due to technical issues.

“This new Naranath Bridge was a key promise in the LDF’s election manifesto,” said Minister Ramachandran Kadannappally. “An allocation of ₹1 crore was made in this year’s budget to upgrade the road up to the Nadal gate. An estimate is being prepared. A mini-mast light using the MLA fund is also under consideration,” noted the minister