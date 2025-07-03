Kottayam: As opposition leaders continued to criticise Health Minister Veena George and Minister for Ports VN Vasavan over the delay in conducting search operations at Kottayam Medical College Hospital—where a building collapsed, killing a woman—Dr TK Jayakumar, superintendent of the hospital, has come forward and taken full responsibility for the lapse.

Addressing the media on Thursday, the official stated that he had informed the ministers that no one would be inside the collapsed building, as it was non-operational.

“I had told the ministers that no person was inside the building. That was the information I received from the officials at the accident spot. So, I take full responsibility for the delay in the search operations,” said the superintendent.

“It was not possible to completely shut down the building. People who came to the medical college used the building for the toilet facilities. Though it was closed to the public, it was later reopened due to the increasing number of patients,” he admitted.

During the press conference with Ministers Veena George and Vasavan, the superintendent had argued that the old building, which collapsed, was used only as a storeroom and that patients and their bystanders were not allowed to enter it. However, contradicting the official’s claims, bystanders at the hospital told news channels that the toilet in the building was open to everyone. Some people who narrowly escaped the incident told Manorama News that the building crumbled like a house of cards within seconds.

Bindu (52), a native of Thalayolaparambu, was killed in the accident. Three others—Aleena (11), Amal Pradeep (20), and Jinu Saji (38)—sustained minor injuries in the mishap.