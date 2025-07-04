Kottayam: Amid opposition protests over the death of a woman in the collapse of a building at Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital, the government has decided to hand over ₹50,000 to the family of the deceased. Minister for Ports and Ettumanoor MLA VN Vasavan announced the emergency aid on Friday. Manorama News reported that he would visit Bindu’s family on Friday evening.

Dismissing allegations of lapses in launching the search operation, the minister criticized the opposition for spreading fake news for political gain. He added that reports highlighting the poor condition of the building had surfaced during the reign of the UDF, but the government at the time did not take any action to construct a new building.

Though Bindu’s husband claimed that no minister or government representative had contacted the family, the minister said he had called them.

“I tried to contact the family three times yesterday. But there was no one at the house. I have not visited the house yet due to the protests. I will visit Bindu’s house this evening,” said Vasavan.

Minister Vasavan said that discussions were held with the woman's family through government representatives and their demands -- including a quick post mortem -- were considered.

"They were also told that their other demands with regard to the woman's daughter's treatment and compensation for the family will also be considered by the government," he said.

Bindhu was there at the medical college as her daughter was awaiting surgery.

The toilet complex adjacent to wards 10, 11, and 14 at Kottayam Government Medical College collapsed while the hospital was in the process of fully shifting operations to the newly constructed surgical block.